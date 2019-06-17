|
Capt. (Ret.) Wallace C. "Sonny" Crisp
Capt. (Ret.) Wallace C. "Sonny" Crisp, 83, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born January 11, 1936, in Sandia, Tx. to Wallace and Ethel Crisp. He resided in Corpus Christi for most of his life until moving to Teague, Texas in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary E. III Crisp; his daughters, Cherenne (Walter) Kahler, Candy Marshall, Melody (Mike) Manning, Becky (Jack) Graham, Mary E. IV Crisp; and a son, Eddie Crisp. He is also survived by (13) grandchildren, (14) great-grandchildren, and his brother; William (Carol) Crisp. Along with a niece, nephew and great nieces and nephews.
He joined the Corpus Christi Police Dept. on July 8, 1957. He served with pride, honor and integrity for nearly 39 years until he retired on January 05, 1996. During this time he served the city of Corpus Christi as an officer in the Patrol, Traffic, and Narcotics divisions to name a few.
An avid golfer, Sonny spent most of his free time on the golf course, but also loved metal detecting and fishing. He and his wife served on the Prayer Life Seminar board, and also served with the prison ministries.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Wallace and Ethel Crisp.
He will be loved, missed and remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at the Covenant Baptist Church, 7001 Williams Dr., Corpus Christi, Tx. on Saturday June 22nd, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the CCPOA St. Michael's Fund, 3122 Leopard, Corpus Christi, Tx. 78408.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 17, 2019