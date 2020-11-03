1/1
Wallace Rhea Sloan
Wallace Rhea Sloan

Wallace Rhea Sloan, 85, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 31, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas. Wallace was born on July 23, 1935 in Olney Texas. He was the son of James Edward Sloan and Leta Rhea Dunagan.

He married Pasty Jo Mires in 1956 in Taft, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, worked for Associates Investments and CP&L for 27 years and worked for the City of Victoria for 10 years.

Wallace is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Lisa Karen Sloan Limmer and husband Kenny of La Porte, Indiana, Laney Rhea Sloan and wife Mary of Lewisville, Texas and Lori Kay Bauer and husband David of Lewisville, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Grace Presbyterian Church 3604 N. Ben Jordan Victoria, Texas 77901-3511




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12, 2020.
