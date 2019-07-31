|
|
Walter Antonio Ramos
Corpus Christi - On the evening of July 21, 2019, in Tampa, Florida, Walter Antonio Ramos lost his unfortunate battle with cancer.
Walter was born to Maria Ramos and Reynaldo Ramos, in El Salvador on November 21, 1973.
Growing up, and being the older brother, Walter would help his mom take and pick up his younger siblings from daycare. He enjoyed giving rides on his dirt bike to his siblings.
In December of 1992, Walter moved from his home in Corpus Christi, Texas to Denver, Colorado. Following his passion in cosmetics, he became a name in the industry that beautified a vast clientele including many celebrities. With his passion in makeup, Walter also found solace in performing and growing the legacy of Kiera, Mother of the Haus of Sexton. Kiera's mentorship, not only to the Sexton family, but many other local talents and performers around the country, elevated her to a respected platform within the art. Over the years, Walter (and Kiera) advocated for many different causes, raising not only awareness but funds to support each mission.
On October 9, 2015, Walter married the love of his life, Leo Sandoval, in Denver, Colorado. In the summer of 2018, they relocated to Tampa, Florida.
Walter is preceded in death by his brother Franklin Ramos. He is survived by his husband, Leo; his mother; his sisters, Evelyn and Janet; nephews and niece- Cody, Christian, Keone and Aimee; the Sexton Family, other chosen family, and many friends around the world.
Viewing will be held at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home: 2409 Baldwin Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78405, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/Walter-Ramos
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019