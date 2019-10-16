|
Walter Charles Coombes Jr.
Walter Charles Coombes Jr lovingly known as "Charlie Brown" and "Hoot" passed away October 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Charlie is survived by his Wife of 62 years Joan, his children Jolynn Coombes. Bryan and Christy Coombes and Carol and Cory McFall, His Grandchildren Brody Coombes, Abigail McFall, Bailey Coombes and Lacy McFall, siblings by birth and marriage Nellie Bomer, Keith and Julie Lawrence and Charlotte Lawrence, and several Nieces and Nephews that he loved deeply.
Charles earned the nickname of Charlie Brown when he served in the Military, he operated Owl Battery and Radiation for many years and that is how he came by the nickname Hoot. Hoot was the go to person for family and friends and loved helping people and fixing things.
The Family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life and Coffee Saturday October 19th at 2 pm. Oakridge Baptist Church 2100 Buddy Ganem Dr. Portland Texas. Please bring your favorite Hoot story to share. In Lieu of flower please consider a donation to The Coastal Bend Grace House, a cause close to his heart. Coastal Bend Grace House PO Box 1456, Portland Tx, 78374 or you can donate on their website gracehousecc.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019