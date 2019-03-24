|
|
Walter Darrell Wilson
Friendswood, TX
Walter Darrell Wilson (Coach), 78, of Friendswood passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 at the Cottages in League City, Texas.
Visitation services will be held on April 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Friendswood Friends Church. On Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. we will celebrate Walter's life at Friendswood Friends Church. An interment of ashes will be at a later date in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Walter was born in Bay City, Texas, on November 1, 1940 to Walter Harrison Wilson and Lorayne Laveda Wilson. Walter is survived by his partner in life, Bettye Feuge Wilson, of 49 years, their daughter Kazzye Martens and husband Kurt, of Austin, Sammie Zambon, of Nashville and four grandchildren. He is lovingly remembered by brothers Charles Wilson (Brenda) of Bandera, Riley Keith Wilson (Amy) of Annaville, sister and brother-in-law Clyde and Leatrice Haley of Doss, Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Walter grew up in the Gregory Portland area and after high school he received a scholarship to play basketball at Texas A&I. After earning his master's degree Walt took three teams to state for Friendswood High School, of which he won one state championship. Walter would go on to serve as assistant principle then principle for Friendswood High. Eventually becoming superintendent for the Friendswood school district. In 2001 the Friendswood gymnasium was named in honor of Walter.
Walter's dry sense of humor and sharp wit were his known traits, even at the end stages of Alzheimer's. He will be remembered for his wonderful smile and his love of outdoors with that beautiful year round tan! His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019