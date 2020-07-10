Walter Hartman, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Walter Ferdinand Hartman, Jr., local physician, died July 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Walter was born January 25, 1937 in a 3 room house in the Green Dewitt Community to Walter Hartman, Sr. and Lucile Boehl Hartman. He grew up on a self-sustaining family farm. He graduated Cuero High School, served in the Texas Army National Guard, attended Victoria Jr. College and finished his degree in agricultural science from his beloved Texas A&M. With that degree he was able to teach Science with Palacios ISD. He then attended the University of Texas, was accepted to UT Medical Branch in Galveston, where he earned his medical degree in 1965. Walter completed his family practice residency at Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi. He practiced medicine for the next 52 years, then worked with his son Dr. Samuel Hartman at Riverside Hospital in Robstown for the last 20 years. Walter served his community in many ways, such as: treating sometimes 3-4 generations of families, delivering over 4,000 babies, lead an active role in the ER, directed the Hyperbaric Department, had the title of Chief of Staff of Riverside Hospital, was Team Physician for his cherished Calallen Wildcats and a member of the Booster Club, he was involved in the 4H West Oso Club and was named the President of the Nueces Junior Livestock Show. He was a part of those activities and simultaneously built valuable relationships with the members of the community. Walter also donated his time participating in Christian Medical Missionary work in Mexico for many years. He was married to Joann Vana, together having a daughter and two sons, later marrying his wife of 37 years, Shirley Wilson and gained another son. He loved to sing with his sons and grandsons on special occasions. He was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Robstown. His church family held a special place in his heart. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Hartman Stoldt. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hartman; stepson, David (Elizabeth); children, Lynda (Bryan), David (Beth) and Samuel, MD (Tara); grandchildren, Jordan, MD (Kayla), Cameron, Alex, Hanah, Nathan, Heidi, Gracie and Libby; his mother-in-law, Pattie Wilson and brother-in-law, Steve (Elena).A special thanks to all who cared for Walter, especially those at the Villa, Senior Alliance, his local physicians and lastly the staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request a donation in Walter's honor to the Doctors Without Borders
Organization or Food for the Poor Organization.
