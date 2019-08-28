|
|
Walter Lee Loving
Ingleside - Ingleside, Texas
Walter "Walt" Loving, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, at the age of 79 years, passing in the early morning hours at his home of many years in Ingleside Texas.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Charlie Marshal Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. With funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Family Gathering at Black Jack Cemetery in Huntsville on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for your kind words, comments, and stories about Walt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating to the or your local .
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
