Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Black Jack Cemetery
Huntsville, TX
Walter Lee Loving Obituary
Walter Lee Loving

Ingleside - Ingleside, Texas

Walter "Walt" Loving, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, at the age of 79 years, passing in the early morning hours at his home of many years in Ingleside Texas.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Charlie Marshal Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. With funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Family Gathering at Black Jack Cemetery in Huntsville on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for your kind words, comments, and stories about Walt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating to the or your local .

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
