Walter O. Campos passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on July 11, 1940. Walter attended the University of Missouri in St. Louis where he studied Lab Technology. In 2019 he retired after 49 years of working side-by-side with Dr. Maurice Grossman. Walter was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pauline Ochoa Campos; and brothers, Ernest and Johnny Campos.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Robin Sylva, Melissa Fenner, Annie Rollins, and Karin Aronson; sister, Eva (Al) Lozano; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

The family will have private services. To view his rosary via live streaming, please visit his obituary page at www.trevinofuneralhome.net on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM and click on the link. Rite of Committal and Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

In an effort to comply with the state and local government guidelines regarding gatherings during this difficult time and to slow the spread of COVID-19; Trevino Funeral Home will allow 10 family members to attend these private funeral services in our facility.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
