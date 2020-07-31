Waltraud DeVilleCorpus Christi - Waltraud DeVille, 95, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died July 22, 2020. Born to Margaret Jansen and Mathias Kluetsch on May 2, 1925 in Germany, she grew up in war-torn Germany.Waltraud spent much of her youth taking part in competitive ice skating and mastering the Spanish and English languages in addition to her native German.She came to the U.S. in 1958 at the age of 33 and attended X-Ray technician training and Radiology classes at Spohn. She became aware of the shortage in medical stenographers at this time.During her ten years working with a group of radiologists she attended Del Mar and a local business college. In 1968, working alone, she began the Medical Typing Service in 1968.By 1972 she was training medical stenographers and employed 7 skilled stenographers in her growing business.Through philanthropic work she supported her local community area organizations. Spohn was an organization that stayed near and dear to her heart throughout her life. She was incredibly proud of the work she did to support community organizations.For all of the time she devoted to the community, she balanced that equally with her love of sports. Specifically, she enjoyed watching, and later listening, to her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.She was attended in her last years by the wonderful and devoted staff of Visiting Angels. With their assistance and care she kept up with all of the current events and was ever inquisitive about events and changes in the community. She regaled visitors with stories of her childhood in Germany and would challenge them in ways they would not expect but appreciated.Waltraud DeVille was a woman of great character and devotion. She will be missed by many.