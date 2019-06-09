Wanda Jeanne Whitehead



Helotes - Wanda Jeanne Whitehead passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. She always had a smile for everyone, was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.



Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Otto K. and Ruth Smith; husband of 25 years, Swayne L. Whitehead; and brothers, Otto K. Smith, Jr. and Charles J. Smith.



Born in Houston, she grew up in Corpus Christi and lived there for 85 years before moving to Helotes, TX to be closer to family. Jeanne graduated from CCHS in 1946. Widowed at 49, Jeanne trained to work on helicopters at CCAD where she retired in 1993. She was proud to tell everyone she was an aircraft mechanic.



Jeanne also loved to bake and kept her co-workers well fed.



She was nicknamed "Baby" by her brothers, a name that followed her through life. Baby loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. We can all remember the Christmas Eve parties she hosted every year in her home for anyone who could come, the more the merrier. She loved to travel and was able to see the world with her children ... from Hawaii and Alaska to Crete and Indonesia and many places in between.



She is survived by her children, Kathy Smith (Barney), Bill Whitehead (Kathy), Karen Maguire (Walt), David Whitehead (Debbie), Kathleen Walbourn (Charlie); 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.