Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Goliad, TX
Ward Harold Thomas Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ward Harold Thomas Sr. Obituary
Ward Harold Thomas Sr.

- - WARD HAROLD THOMAS, SR., died on June 22, 2019, at 86 years of age.

Ward was born on August 22, 1932, on the family dairy farm near Washington, Oklahoma, to John Thomas and Blanche Thomas. After service in the Army during the Korean War, he began a mechanical contracting business in Lubbock where he soon met and married Cleta Lewis in 1956. Ward and Cleta moved to Corpus Christi with their three children in 1967. Within a few years, Ward had established a general construction business, W. H. Thomas Company, which he continued until his retirement 1996. Ward and Cleta then retired to Rockport and then later to Goliad. After Cleta's passing in 2010, Ward returned to and spent his remaining years in Corpus Christi.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents, his brothers Raymond, Ralph, Rayford and Johnny, and his sister Laverne.

He is survived by his sons Ward Thomas, Jr. (Kathryn "Terry" Ellis) and Raymond Thomas of Kenedy, his daughter Laura Quigley of Apple Valley, Ca., his eight grandchildren: Jill Thomas, Richard Thomas, Abby Harper, Ronnie Quigley, Aaron Quigley, Shelby Thomas, Ally Thomas and Luke Ellis Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Harper, Tanner Harper, Addalynn Deaton, Avery Thomas, and his loving companion of the last 6 years, Lenore Garrison.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 27 at the Glendale Cemetery in Goliad, Texas.

Arrangements and services under the direction of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 26, 2019
