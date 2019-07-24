|
Wayne Dotson Waldo
Corpus Christi - Wayne Dotson Waldo passed away on June 22, 2019.
Wayne found peace within himself in the final years of his life. Preceded in death by his parents: Wayne Waldo Sr. and the beloved Inez Bridges Waldo, he joins his sister, Virginia L. Turner. He is survived by his sister, Vesta Brandt, and his children, Michael Wayne Waldo and Crystal Massie. He will be remembered by many family members including James, Karen, and Cindy Turner. He is also survived by long-time companion Lynda L. Greene.
A special mention to Wayne's brothers of the heart, The Knights of Columbus Chapter 6456, and his family of the heart, The Congregation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, Texas.
His family would like to give great thanks to both Jill Watkins and the devoted staff at Comforts of Aging LLC, and to Bristol Hospice of Conroe, Texas.
A Graveside Service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9am.
