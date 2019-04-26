|
|
W.C. "Dub" O'Neal II
Corpus Christi - W.C. "Dub" O'Neal II, 30, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Dub was born to Barry O'Neal and Beatrice Garcia, on February 23, 1989 in Corpus Christi, TX, and is a graduate of Calallen High School. He married Sarah Beth Williams O'Neal of Elgin, Texas in 2014, and together they had one son, Murphy Danger O'Neal, age two years.
He leaves, as his legacy, his wife, son, and parents, as well as one sister, Trinity O'Neal of Austin, Texas, and grandmother, Alicia Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.C. O'Neal and Billie Fay O'Neal, and Jesus T. Garcia, all of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Dub had a plethora of passions, of which he shared with so many people. Growing up, he had a deep interest in music and movies, and loved spending time on the island with family and surfing with his dad. He spent his time as a teen writing poems and screen plays, learning almost every song known to man on his guitar, and keeping a very extensive movie library than most would have. Being an old soul, he particularly loved music artists like Bob Dylan, The Clash, Led Zeppelin, Townes Van Zandt, and Joy Division, and films by George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, and Stanley Kubrick, with an extra special love for '80's-niched horror films, as a descendant of Lon Cheney. He loved art and to draw, which transformed into becoming a tattoo collector, acquiring body art inspired by Classic American Flash and his Gaelic Black Irish roots. Dub enjoyed going hunting with his parents and grandfather, W.C., at their ranch in South Texas from a young age, and became an avid gun collector as an adult. He also shared his love for travel, particularly with his wife Sarah, as they road-tripped around the U.S. in his beloved Dodge Challenger to places like Big Bend, Carlsbad Caverns, and New Orleans. In 2014, Dub and Sarah moved to the Hill Country to pursue a profession in wine making and viticulture. It was then when Dub realized his affinity for wine tasting and food-pairing, which "paired" well with his love for great food and cooking with his wife. After Dub and Sarah brought their son, Murphy, into the world, "morning music time" became a daily morning staple, where Dub played vinyl records for him as they got ready for the day. Dub was an eccentric, passionate, and loving person, who found joy in his interests, family and friends, and who openly shared his talents with those around him. He was so very loved by those in his life, and his one-of-a-kind, charismatic nature will live on in memory.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 26th, 5:00-7:00 PM at Sawyer George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas with the funeral service to take place at the gravesite located at Memorial Park Cemetery at 4607 FM 1889 in Robstown, Texas on Saturday April 27th at 10 AM.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 26, 2019