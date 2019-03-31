Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Baggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Ray Baggett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendell Ray Baggett Obituary
Wendell Ray Baggett

Corpus Christi, TX

Wendell Ray Baggett, 70, lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2019. He was born December 16, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Malcolm and Bernice Baggett. He was a graduate of Carroll High School, Corpus Christi and served in the Army Reserve for six years. Wendell was an automobile salesman and owner of used car dealerships for the majority of his career and retired as an industrial sales representative for Kimball-Midwest. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Wendell loved classic country music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Baggett; and sister, Trisha Edwards.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diann Baggett; his sister, Laveda Baggett; and three sons, Aron Baggett (Ashley), Ryan Baggett (Quinlynn) and Kelly Baggett (Celeste). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren; Macey, Lilly, Jade, Greyson, Charlotte; two brothers- in-law, Bill Kirkmeyer and Bill Edwards (daughter, Cassie Edwards); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and their children.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Sawyer- George Funeral home in Corpus Christi, Texas. The services will be officiated by Bob Tucker. Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205

Please visit our website at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now