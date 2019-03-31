|
Wendell Ray Baggett
Corpus Christi, TX
Wendell Ray Baggett, 70, lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2019. He was born December 16, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Malcolm and Bernice Baggett. He was a graduate of Carroll High School, Corpus Christi and served in the Army Reserve for six years. Wendell was an automobile salesman and owner of used car dealerships for the majority of his career and retired as an industrial sales representative for Kimball-Midwest. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Wendell loved classic country music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Baggett; and sister, Trisha Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diann Baggett; his sister, Laveda Baggett; and three sons, Aron Baggett (Ashley), Ryan Baggett (Quinlynn) and Kelly Baggett (Celeste). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren; Macey, Lilly, Jade, Greyson, Charlotte; two brothers- in-law, Bill Kirkmeyer and Bill Edwards (daughter, Cassie Edwards); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and their children.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Sawyer- George Funeral home in Corpus Christi, Texas. The services will be officiated by Bob Tucker. Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019