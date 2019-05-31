|
|
Wesley Bauch
Mathis - Wesley Bauch passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1938 in Mathis, Texas to Alma Schmidt Bauch. He was preceded in death by his mother, and 1 brother Leslie E. Bauch.
He was survived by his Wife Darlyn Bauch; 2 Sons Bryan (Michelle) Bauch, Brad (Madonna) Bauch; Grandchildren: Haleigh Bauch, Maegan Bauch, Grace Bauch, Henry Bauch; 1 Sister Delores Monroe, 1 Brother Robert G. Bauch.
He Served in the US Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing , and working with his hands around the house.
Funeral Services will be held @ 10a.m. June 1, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, Texas. Officiating: Pastor Jan R. Putnam Interment to follow at Cenizo Hill Cemetery in Mathis, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 31, 2019