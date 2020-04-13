|
Wesley Bonner
Tilden - Wesley Kay Bonner, 63, passed away April 11, 2020, ending his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shella (Acker) Bonner and his daughter, Rachel (Bonner) Williams, and son-in-law, Miles Williams.
He is also survived by many other family members and friends who he cared for deeply, too many to name.
He was born May 22, 1956 in Taft, Texas to John and Mickey Bonner.
Due to current circumstances, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the San Patricio County SPCA (Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center). A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. His granddog already misses him.
