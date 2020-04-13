Services
Wesley Bonner


1956 - 2020
Wesley Bonner Obituary
Wesley Bonner

Tilden - Wesley Kay Bonner, 63, passed away April 11, 2020, ending his battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shella (Acker) Bonner and his daughter, Rachel (Bonner) Williams, and son-in-law, Miles Williams.

He is also survived by many other family members and friends who he cared for deeply, too many to name.

He was born May 22, 1956 in Taft, Texas to John and Mickey Bonner.

Due to current circumstances, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the San Patricio County SPCA (Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center). A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. His granddog already misses him.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
