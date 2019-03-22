|
Wesley Morgan
Rockport, TX
Wesley R. Morgan, 85, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1933 in Chattanooga, TN, to Iris Nevada and Jesse R. Morgan. After graduating from Soddy-Daisy High School, he entered the US Navy which brought him to South Texas. He was stationed at the Aransas County Airport with the crash crew when he met his future wife and her family at First Baptist Church. After leaving the Navy, he gladly made Rockport his home. He worked for the USPS as a mail carrier for 40 years, making many friends along his routes. He taught Sunday School for 50 years, first high school boys and then the senior men's class. He served as a deacon and was named Deacon Emeritus when he was physically no longer able to serve.
He is preceded in death by parents; his siblings, Mildred Carlton, Kathleen Hill, Jackie Allen, and Gene Morgan; his son, Micheal Morgan and son-law, Matt Cox. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, JoAnn Smith Morgan and his children Kevin (Anne) Morgan of Lynchburg, VA, Kathryn (Bobby) Albin of Rockport, TX, Lori Cox of Corpus Christi, TX and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Morgan of Madison WI. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Beth (Jeff Glaus) Morgan, Patrick (Brooke) Morgan, Cory Morgan, Joey (Julie Ward) Albin, Courtney (Justin) Glazener, Erin Albin, Briana Cox, and Garrett Cox. Holding a special place in his heart was his great-granddaughter Amelia Rose Glazener and two more great-grandbabies on the way. Visitation will be held Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass with family being there between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas. Graveside service will immediately follow at Rockport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockport Cemetery Assoc. 2611 Hwy. 35 N., Rockport, TX 78382 or to Hands of Hope 1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport, Tx 78382.
Service entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home Aransas Pass Texas online condolences can be made at
charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019