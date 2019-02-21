|
Wesley Ray "Jack" VanCleave Sr.
Corpus Christi, TX
Wesley Ray "Jack" VanCleave Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born December 12, 1936, in Three Rivers, Texas.
He met his future bride Beverley Matern in Three Rivers. They married and settled in Corpus Christi, raising five children. He retired as a supervisor with the City of Corpus Christi Water Department. He was also a Navy veteran. He loved to tinker around the house. It was a challenge to him to be able to fix something that nobody thought could be fixed. He enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for his family and listening to old country music.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverley, who died in 2010, and son, Jimmy, who died in 2011. He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings; he was the last living member of his family.
He is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Connie), and Wesley "Jack" Jr, two daughters, Sherry and Vicki (Nick), nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, on Friday, Feb. 22nd, from 5 to 7 pm. Graveside services will be at Duncan Memorial Cemetery, 2496 Debra Ln, in Flour Bluff, at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 23rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 21, 2019