Wilbon C. McIntyre



Wilbon C. McIntyre, 84 a retiree of Reynolds Metals, passed away on August 4, 2020. He leaves behind: his wife, Mary A. McIntyre; 7 children; 3 siblings; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Lang Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am at Cunningham Cemetery in Smithville, Texas.









