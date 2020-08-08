Wilda Leah Snyder



Rockport -



Wilda Leah Snyder, age 99, passed away on August 5, 2020, at home in Rockport, Texas. She was born in Murtaugh, Idaho, on June 5, 1921 to Maude Ella Whitlatch Stine and John Franklin Stine. She was the surviving widow of Walter J. Snyder of Bedford, Iowa. During their 48 year marriage they lived in several states, countries, and the territory of Alaska due to his career in the Air Force. They retired to Jasper, Arkansas, where they lived for 30 years. After the deaths of her husband and mother, Wilda lived in Rockport, Texas, for 9 years where she was a member of First Baptist Church.



Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Betty Mae Stine Dunstan (Robert) and her brother Ronald Blair Stine (Edna)



She is survived by two daughters: Linda Snyder Bradley and Gwen Snyder Patton Wright; three grandchildren: Rene Patton Correa (Todd), Jason Edward Bradley (Dawn), and Dennis Wayne Patton; 5 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandaughter.



Burial will be beside her Husband in Jasper,Arkansas.









