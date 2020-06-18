Willia Frank "Bill" CarruthCorpus Christi - Willis Frank "Bill" Carruth, age 97, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Allen Texas.Bill was born in Bosqueville, TX under the birth name of Willis Monroe Moore to Bob and Eta Lee Moore. He was adopted around the age of three by James and Lula Carruth and his name was changed to Willis Frank Carruth at that time.Bill joined the Army Air Corp in September of 1942. He held several jobs including flight line crew chief for the AT-10 twin engine aircraft and cook. He also played baseball and basketball with them. He was a World War II Vet.After being honorably discharged, he went on to service Coca-Cola trucks, was a salesman for the Waco Fish Company, played semi-pro baseball for the Waco Dons, worked for General Dynamics in Fort Worth on a B-36 project and in July 1955 he went to work for Bell Helicopter. When he went to work at the Corpus Christi Army Depot, he was a military trainer, inspected helicopters and wrote their inspection guide called ACE - Aircraft Condition Evaluation. He retired from the civil service in Jan 1983 after 25 years of service.Bill was an avid golfer, loved to fish and played numerous sports. He was a world traveler during his military career but mainly traveled in the states after he retired. He participated in numerous golf tournaments and won many trophies. Bill loved the Lord and would witness to everyone he would meet.Bill is survived by his daughter: Debbie (Mark) Goodman; step-daughter: Michelle Patterson; son-in-law: Clay Haeger; grandchildren: Jeremy (Michelle) Goodman, Robin Jimenez, Tracie (Shannon) Davis, Tonya Porter, Cathy (Tom) White, Misty (Michael) Forst, Blake Johnston, Bailea (Tyler) Phillips, Jordan (Molli) Patterson and Hayden Patterson; great grandchildren: Bailee, Ella, Ava, Ian, Layla, Andrew, Emma, Connor, Rory, Raegan, Carson, Emily, John, Jamie, Jason and Dean; sister: Betty Hess and brother: James Carruth.He was preceded in death by his first wife: Margie Lee Carruth; his second wife: Mary Elizabeth Carruth; his daughter: Vicki Lynn Haeger; his son Dennis Carruth; granddaughter: Shawndell Deyo; brothers: Jack Carruth, Audie Joe Moore and Wallace Moore.The viewing and visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday June 19, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The service will be available via livestream for those that are unable to attend in person.