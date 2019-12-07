Services
William A. "Bill" Keck III Obituary
William A."Bill" Keck, III

Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of William A."Bill" Keck, III of Corpus Christi, TX announce his peaceful passing on December 4, 2019.

Bill was born on December 29, 1974

He is survived by:

Wife, Tori Rankin Keck. Daughters: Skylar (Logan) McKenzi (Jonathan) Parents: James "Jimmy" and Tere Woolery. Brothers: James Michael Woolery and John Hackel. Sisters: Jennifer White and Jessie Gallegos (Jason) of Denver, Colorado, Tiffiny (LC) FullerNumerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.

A celebration of life will be held on December 28th at 2pm. For information about the celebration please contact Tere or Tori.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
