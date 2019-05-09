Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Hwy. 44 Church of Christ
Robstown, TX
Robstown - WILLIAM A. PATTILLO II moved forward on his eternal journey on May 6, 2019. He was born in Crystal City, Texas on October 11, 1930 to Thomas B. and Virginia Sanford Pattillo. He graduated Robstown High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was married to his loving wife Lois Thomas Pattillo for 65 years.

Bill worked for Suntide Refinery and retired from Koch Refinery. Spent many years serving the City of Robstown Utility Department, and Robstown Fire Department. He loved traveling the world and traveled the United States displaying his Rock Food Table. He was an active member of the Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society and the Hwy 44 Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, 2 sisters, Shirley Hanna and JoAnn Pattillo; 3 children, William A. III "Trey", Diane (Cray) Schanen and Valerie (Rick) Springer; 4 Grandchildren, Amanda (Cody) Rokohl , James (Brittany) Schanen , Cassandra and Kendra Springer; 4 Great Grandchildren, Damien, Jocelyn, James, Alayna and Kimber.

We would like to thank Stepping Stones unit at Villa South and Angel Bright Hospice for their wonderful care during this trying time.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hwy. 44 Church of Christ in Robstown. Interment will follow in the Robstown Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Alzheimer's Research.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019
