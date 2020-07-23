William Almond Roberts, Jr.



Corpus Christi - William Almond Roberts, Jr., was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, on June 13, 1936, to parents William Almond Roberts and Faye Delle Roberts. He was their only child. His father was manager of a retail store in El Dorado. While William (aka Bill) was still quite young, the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where his father managed another, larger retail store. When Bill was 6 years old, he was enrolled in the public school Edward Furman Elementary in Corpus Christi. After two years there, he attended Catholic elementary schools in Corpus. Thereafter, he attended high school at Corpus Christi College Academy, a Catholic boys school located on Up River Road just west of town. He played clarinet in the College Academy band, was the school's star baseball pitcher, and graduated from there with honors. He was invited to join a professional baseball team as a pitcher, but his father would not approve of the action because he believed that Bill, at 17 years of age, was too young to become a professional baseball player.



After graduating from Corpus Christi College Academy in 1954, Bill studied engineering at various universities including San Diego University of Southern California where he graduated. Thereafter, he worked for several companies as an engineer and in various other capacities. He studied real estate law and became a real estate agent. He spent several years working as a realtor in Pennsylvania, but in about 2005, he moved his family to Corpus Christi. Later he became ill with kidney disease, and, after several years of dialysis treatments, passed away at home during the early morning hours of July 17, 2020. He leaves his wife, 6 grown children, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren to mourn his passing.



Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service and Crematory in Corpus Christi, is in charge of arrangements but no dates or times, have been set.









