William Arthur Whitlock
Corpus Christi - William Arthur Whitlock (Bill) passed away June 23, 2019. He was 69 years old. Bill was born in Russellville, Arkansas to Ridge Whitlock and Marion Linton Whitlock. He grew up in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Texas A & M University, College Station in 1975 with a degree in chemical engineering.
After a few years with Conoco Carbon in Houston and Ponca City, Oklahoma, Bill worked in the electronic chemical field at Texas Instruments in Dallas and Ashland Chemical in Dublin, Ohio. He travelled extensively in Asia and Europe for work. Bill enjoyed his kids, the Dallas Cowboys, and golf.
Bill is preceded in death by his father Ridge, mother Marion, and siblings Diana Sheridan, Betty Clinton and Roderick Whitlock. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son William Carl Whitlock ( Lori ) of Lakewood, Colorado, daughter Kathryn DeWitt ( Michael ) of Worthington, Ohio , sister Cherokee Daniel (J.D.), and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 4620 South Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PAAC, Gulf Coast Humane Society, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or a . Condolences may be sent to: www.cage-millsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 26, 2019