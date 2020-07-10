1/1
William August Floerke Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William August Floerke Jr.

Portland - William August Floerke, Jr., age 70 of Portland, Texas passed July 9 after a long battle with cancer.

William was born on August 7, 1949 to Mary and William August Floerke in Corpus Christi, Texas.

William was a devoted husband to his wife, Christy Sue Floerke, and loving father to their two children. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. William never missed an opportunity to share his passion for hunting with his loved ones.

William is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Evelyn Floerke, and his wife, Christy Sue Floerke.

He is survived by two children, Casey Marie Floerke and Benjamin Joseph Floerke, and grandchild Penelope Lane Floerke.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Limbaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved