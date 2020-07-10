William August Floerke Jr.
Portland - William August Floerke, Jr., age 70 of Portland, Texas passed July 9 after a long battle with cancer.
William was born on August 7, 1949 to Mary and William August Floerke in Corpus Christi, Texas.
William was a devoted husband to his wife, Christy Sue Floerke, and loving father to their two children. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. William never missed an opportunity to share his passion for hunting with his loved ones.
William is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Evelyn Floerke, and his wife, Christy Sue Floerke.
He is survived by two children, Casey Marie Floerke and Benjamin Joseph Floerke, and grandchild Penelope Lane Floerke.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society
