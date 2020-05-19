|
|
William Bourland
Oakville - William Shawn Bourland passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at his home in Oakville.
He was born on October 10, 1963, in San Antonio. He was a fabricating foreman in the oil and gas industry; he welded and fabricated for over 30 years. His true passion was his metal artwork. Throughout the years, he sculpted enormous longhorns, rhinos, snakes and warrior men which are displayed from Chicago, Illinois to South Texas and everywhere in between. William was famously known for his jalapeno brisket. You knew when he said he was going to smoke a brisket you were in for a treat. He definitely was a self-taught walking encyclopedia of facts and knowledge. Always had a story to tell about something you just happen to drive by. He was one of the smartest men you would meet. He was an architect, a designer, an engineer, a chef, an artist, a historian and a true cowboy.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deborah Bourland; his two daughters, Amber Ashley (Denny) Flores and Briana Blair (Andrew) Cruz; his father, William Jack (Kathy) Bourland; his younger brother, Justin Lane (Deidra) Bourland; his younger sister, Juli An Renee (Ray) Propp; and his two grandchildren, Aria Rayne Flores and Logan Ezra Cruz. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamella Margo Van Wie; and his older brother, Calvin Robert Case.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020