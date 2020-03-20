|
William Carroll Book, III
Corpus Christi - William Carroll Book, III "Trey" passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends. Trey was 54.
Trey is survived by the love of his life, his wife Shelley, and was the favorite son of Ida and Bill Book of Houston, Texas. Trey is also survived by his four footed daughter Soosie Book of Corpus Christi, Texas, step-children Chelsea Watts of St. John, US Virgin Islands, and Brady Watts of Pleasanton, Texas, sister Shey O'Dowd and husband Bernie, and nieces Sadie and Ivy of Culver City, California. He is also survived by aunts and uncles Beverly and Charles Kent, Jan and Lamar Smith, Elizabeth Book and Jeff Satterwhite, and Carol and Richard Stromatt, as well as cousins Amy, Becky and Meg. He will be tremendously missed by his closest friends Richard Nilles and family, David Neblett and Rebecca Childs, God children, John and Adelyn Neblett and Zachary Childs, Hunter, Amy and Caroline Neblett, Duncan and Georgia Neblett, Jeff and Leann Brown and family, and Aaron Whittington as well as multitude of friends across Texas.
Trey was born on November 18, 1965, in Lufkin, Texas. He was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University and South Texas College of Law. Trey was admitted to the Texas Bar in 1992, and moved to Corpus Christi to begin his legal career. Trey was a partner at Tekell Book Allen & Morris, L.L.P. until his retirement in 2016.
Trey was an accomplished hunter, rifleman, and fisherman. He could often be found training his beloved Labrador retrievers, loading bullets, hunting, building custom fishing rods, or enjoying a day at the gun range or out on the water fishing in his boat. Trey was a kind, generous, and witty man who was devoted to his family and friends. He was a unique and spirited individual who loved cooking, listening to Americana/Texas country music, and engaging in a good debate while sharing stories with friends and enjoying a good cigar and three fingers of Elmer T. Lee. Trey was passionate about embracing life and living every day to the fullest. He was an avid conservationist and supporter of the Coastal Bend Retriever Club, Ducks Unlimited, the Coastal Conservation Association and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
A memorial celebrating Trey's life will be held in Corpus Christi later this spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Trey's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or at https://www2.jdrf.org.
The family would like to thank doctors Jacqueline Cohn, Jonathan Martin, Morgan Campbell, and Paul Heath for their dedication and the excellent care provided to Trey through the years, as well as Trey's caregiver Yvonne Allen, the doctors, nurses and staff of Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and ICU, and Angel Bright Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com for the Book family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020