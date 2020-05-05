|
William "Bill" Cleary Morgan Jr.
San Diego - William "Bill" Cleary Morgan Jr. age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home in San Diego, Texas, on May 1st, 2020. Bill was born on December 28, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to William Cleary Morgan Sr. and Cynthia Louise Pearsall.
Bill is survived by his parents, his loving wife: Jean Morgan; his sisters: Tambra Lynn Lutes (Fred) of Richmond, Washington, Crystal Ann Worrell (Slade) of Cypress, Texas; brother: Daniel Lee Morgan of Florida; daughter: Rachael Rene Pawlowski (Logan) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son: Trey Cleary Morgan of Houston, TX; and four bonus children and ten bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunt Marilyn Morgan and uncle Gary Wayne Morgan.
Bill was a rancher, he loved working on the ranch driving his tractor, riding his horse, hunting and fishing. He also loved to cook on the outside grill. Bill lived life to the fullest and had a special gift of making people laugh.
Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Due to the current City Ordinance, the Funeral Service will be reserved for the family. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park where extended family and friends may join. Webcasting will be available at www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020