|
|
William Donald "Don" Gillis, Sr.
Houston - William Donald "Don" Gillis, Sr. passed away on July 25th, 2019 after a long term illness. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 31, 1935 to James Norman and Ellen Gillis.
He was married to, Joan Ryba, who survives him. Don is also survived by his sister: Quida Phillips of Corpus Christi, TX; his son: William Donald "Donny" Gillis, Jr. of Houston, TX; daughter: Gaylynn (Tom) Wheat of Corpus Christi; granddaughters: Alexis Gillis of Austin, TX and Hailey Gillis of Memphis, TN as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents: Norman and Ellen Gillis; brother: James Norman Gillis, Jr.
Don attended Elementary, Junior High and High School in the West Oso School District in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Don played high school football for the West Oso Bears, helping the team travel to several District 3A championships. After graduating from West Oso High School in 1953, Don went on to play for the Del Mar College Vikings in Corpus Christi, TX, during the years when the Vikings were a local powerhouse football team. In 1955 Don received an athletic scholarship to Rice University, where he played center for the Rice Owls, coached by Jess Neely, winning the Southwest Conference Championship in 1957 and playing Navy in the 1958 Cotton Bowl.
After graduating from Rice University in 1958, Don was drafted to the NFL playing two seasons for the Chicago Cardinals and two seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 1963, after his time in the NFL, Don returned to Texas and began a successful sales career with McMurray Oil Tool Company. While based in Singapore, Don, helped form Singapore American Youth Football League, bringing American Football to Singapore, creating a new sports program for young people far from home. Don served as the League's first Commissioner from 1974-1975.
Don returned to the U.S. in 1977 and settled in Houston, working at Galveston-Houston Company until his retirement in 1990.
In 2002, Don married Joan Ryba and settled in Houston.
Sadly, in 2009, Don was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia (attributed to concussions sustained while in the NFL) which eventually claimed his life.
A Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. that same day. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in memory of Don to: Concussion Legacy Foundation (at concussionfoundation.org)
To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019