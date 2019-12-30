|
William E. Pickering, Jr.
Corpus Christi - William E. Pickering, Jr., age 76, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1943 to William E. Pickering and Edith S. Bowen in Durham, North Carolina. He was raised in Durham, NC until his 16th year when his father moved the family to Ernest Harmon Air Force Base in Stephenville, Newfoundland Labrador, Canada.
After graduation from Stephenville High School William enlisted with the USN in Springfield, Massachusetts. Upon successful completion of the Aviation Electronics Technician course in Memphis, Tennessee, he was assigned to Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. After four years with the USN, William went to work for Bell Helicopter in Ft. Worth, Texas. He retired from AEP after 35 years.
He enjoyed reading, traveling and history.
William married his wife, Margarita (Maggie) C. Garza, of 51 years on December 29, 1967.
William is preceded in death by his daughter, Buffy; brother, Sidney Pickering (Albuquerque, NM) and both parents. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Margarita (Maggie); daughter, Angela Sulik; two grandsons, Jack and Mattus and former son-in-law, Jock Sulik whom he had a close relationship.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. An Inurnment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Driscoll Children's Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020