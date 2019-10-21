|
|
William Edgar King, Jr.
Waring - William Edgar King, Jr., 88, a resident of Waring, TX, passed away on October 12, 2019 from complications due to a stroke suffered on September 1. Bill was born September 7, 1931 in Corpus Christi, TX to Johnnie Mae (Vickers) King and William E. King, Sr. He graduated Corpus Christi High School in 1949. After serving in the Army, he graduated from Del Mar Junior College in 1959 and Texas A&I in 1962. Bill spent most of his career in sales with Taylor Instrument Co., retiring in 1985.
Bill spent many years in East Texas and in 1994 moved to the Hill Country where he was one of the founding members of the Unity Church in Boerne. A strongly spiritual person, he integrated his faith with the teachings of Edgar Cayce and was a long time member of A.R.E.
Bill was also an avid golfer, playing locally and traveling around the state with his many golfing friends, such as Grasshoppers and Southwest Seniors. A week before his stroke he proudly shot an 85. He enjoyed all kinds of music from old standards to traditional country, gospel and polka. Bill always had a joke at the ready and a keen memory for the racier ones. He was a member of the American Legion and a frequent volunteer with several organizations like the Valero Texas Open, Texas Folklife Festival, Comfort Little Theater and his own high school reunions.
Bill is preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Baker, Arlene Warren and Ruby Thornberry, as well as his daughter, Joy Herrmann. He is survived by his brother James and his wife, Loretta; daughters Brenda Zimmerman and Sarah Banks; grandsons Travis and Christopher Peeler; granddaughter Lara Willis; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved golf partner and sweetheart, Kaye Fenn, who brought him four years of joyful living. The family wishes to thank Kaye, as well as Anne King and Julie Salazar, for their comforting support to Bill and his daughters during this difficult time. We also want to thank Bill's friends and neighbors for their thoughts, visits and prayers. Bill had so many long-term friends-- a true testament to his loyalty and the care he took to nurture those friendships.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 9 at 10am at the Hampton Inn in Boerne. A reception with light refreshments will follow. Bill will be interred with military honors at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. A graveside service will be performed on November 11 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to the Unity Church in Boerne, the Association for Research & Enlightenment (Virginia Beach, VA) or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019