|
|
William Frank (Bill) Smith
Cuero - William Frank (Bill) Smith of Cuero, Texas died on August 13, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. Bill was born October 27, 1933 in Sedalia, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time at his home with his loving wife Ina, they were married 62 years. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas attended W.B. Ray High School graduating in 1951. He started his career with Southwestern Bell in 1951 and retired after 36 years in 1987. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55 and was stationed in Korea. He is preceeded in death by his parents W. Herschel Smith, (Edna), In-laws Thomas N. Smith (Florine), brother Thomas C. Smith (Helen), sister Darlene Loughridge (Bill), sister Dorothy Thompson (Robert). He is survived by his loving wife Ina Jean Smith, daughter Julie Parr (Tim), son Minor Smith (Leoma) , daughter Dawn Blackford (Carl), his cousin Peggy Williamson. Grandchildren Katie Adams (Kenner), Scott Wise, Jeff Wise (Erin), Alexandra Blackford, Morgan Blackford, Meredith Blackford, Austin Smith and Travis Smith. Great grandchildren Ian Wise, Miles Wise, Harper Adams and Addie Adams and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be September 6, 2019 at 2pm Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi followed by a Memorial Service September 7, 2019 at 2pm at Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, Texas. The family would like to thank MD Anderson, Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, Nurses on Wheels in Corpus Christi and The Viera. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the VFW -Cuero, 934 US-183, Cuero, TX 77954 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019