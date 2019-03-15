|
William James "WJ" Stokley
Corpus Christi, TX
William James, "WJ", Stokley passed away on March 9, 2019, at 83 years old. He was born on April 18, 1935 in Hempstead, Texas, to Edgar Thomas Stokley, and Edna Clepper Stokley. WJ spent his early days in Brenham, Texas, later moving to Baytown, Texas, where he was a standout football player at Robert E. Lee High School. Upon graduation in 1954, he left Baytown, and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, to attend Del Mar College, on a football scholarship. He was selected to the Junior College All America Team in 1955 as a tackle. WJ finished his final two years of university studies and football eligibility at Texas A&I University, in Kingsville, Texas. He was once again recognized for his athletic performance, receiving All Conference Honors. It was at Texas A&I where WJ met a young coed, Sheri Lynn Poignee, who would become his wife in 1961. Upon leaving Texas A&I, WJ worked various jobs in the Corpus Christi area. He began his teaching and coaching career at Mathis High School, Clarkwood Junior High, London ISD, Tom Browne Junior High, and King High School, before accepting an administrative position overseeing CCISD's driver's education department. When WJ retired in 1993, he had over 30 years of service as an educator. In retirement, WJ transitioned to running his business, Driver's Education Associates (DEA), teaching defensive driving and teenage driver's education. After selling DEA, WJ couldn't sit still for long so for the next ten years, he was a substitute teacher for CCISD. WJ loved to travel, hunt, fish, and especially play golf with his friends and son. He looked forward to breakfast club every morning with his "padners" in Corpus, so much so that he'd meet with one group of friends for coffee and a breakfast taco, only to leave and head across town to the next group for a breakfast on a bun and more coffee. WJ's world was radically changed in 2000 when his first grandson was born, only to be followed by his second grandson in 2001, and finally, his only granddaughter in 2002. Nothing made WJ happier than to be surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren. WJ was a member of First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, and a Master Mason in good standing at the Grand Lodge of Texas No. 189. WJ is proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ronald Earl and Donald Merle Stokley, and his sister, Velma Harrison and brother-in-law Bill Harrison. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Poignee Stokley, son Kyle Jay Stokley and wife Tammey, daughter Kimbra Lynn Stokley, and grandchildren Austin Thomas Vasquez, Kyle Jaxon Stokley, and Dylan Grace Stokley, nieces Kathy Cormier, Rebecca (Ken) Batey, and nephew Eddie (Ambra) Harrison, as well as many cousins, extended family members and close friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers that impacted WJ's life the last three years, specifically at The Court in Round Rock, Poet's Walk, and Tranquility Hospice. A memorial service is planned for April 14th at 10:00 am at Old Field Store Cemetery in Waller, Texas. The family requests donations in memory of WJ Stokley be made to BrightFocus
}());
.org/donate, for the work they do researching Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. Letters of condolence may be sent to WJ's wife, Sheri Stokley at 4000 Arbol Cove, Round Rock, Texas, 78681.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 15, 2019