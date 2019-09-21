|
|
William Joseph "Wild Bill" Numbers, 82, passed into his eternal life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Mr. Numbers was born Jan. 15, 1937, to the late Elmer Numbers and Mary Shamo Numbers in Wooster, Ohio. He was the husband to the late Jane Culberson Numbers. Mr. Numbers served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, and later spent many years working security around the Corpus Christi area. In his spare time, Mr. Numbers enjoyed swimming, spending time with his family and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Numbers is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Nevin Numbers. Surviving are siblings Ralph Numbers, Martin Numbers and Eula Hanson; his four children, David Numbers and wife Jill of Coldwater, Michigan; Laura Henry and husband Sean of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Daniel Numbers and wife Tammy of Aransas Pass, Texas; and Suzanne Burkett and husband Todd of Dayton, Ohio; his 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. An intimate family service was held at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery in Corpus Christi on Monday, Sept. 16. The family would like to send a special thank you to Rest Haven Funeral Home for taking care of all of the arrangements. Mr. Numbers will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 21, 2019