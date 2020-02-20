|
William Lanehart IV
William Lanehart IV was called to everlasting life at the age of 68, on February 11, 2020 (his mother's birthday). Although he passed unexpectedly, his march into glory was of great triumph over any pain or illness.
"Willie" was known for his musical talent and played his saxophone on platforms that made his listeners hold timeless memories of the melodies that he played. Those who heard the timeless echoes of his melodies will have cherished memories for a lifetime. He played his horn in the Blue Diamond Band where people danced and established lasting friendships with him and his other band members. He will also be remembered for his exceptional praise and worship which will always be part of his testimony.
Willie was baptized in the name of Jesus by Elder William Ellis, and received the Holy Ghost at Greater Lincoln Park Temple in San Antonio, TX. He followed the direction of the Lord as the founder and Pastor of the Church of the Living God in Corpus Christi, TX. He will be remembered as a tall, friendly, talkative man who could fix anything with moving parts. For the things he couldn't fix, he used the power of prayer, because he knew the answers would come from God Almighty.
Education was always valuable to him; leading by example, Willie gained knowledge by research and recognition though academia. He graduated from West Oso High School in 1970. He attended Delmar College for Industrial Instrumentation (1986) to qualify for his career at Sherwin Aluminum, where he retired after 35 years. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees, and then earned his credentials as Dr. William Lanehart, Th.D- Cum Laude from the Texas Graduate School of Theology (6/10/2016).
He was preceded in death by his mother Elvia Gonzales Lanehart and father William Lanehart III "WJ." He was their only child. He married JoAnn Lanehart, his wife of 47years. Left to carry on his legacy are his two children, William Lanehart V, Kymeyone Lanehart; including his three grandchildren Keara, Kariyah, and Brayin Lanehart.
The leadership and testimony of our loving Pastor William Lanehart will eternally be remembered by family and friends. We know that God will say, "Well done, my good and faithful servant" (Matthew 25:23). We will follow the sound of your horn when glory calls us home.
Bishop Lanehart will receive condolences at 5:30pm, February 21, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara Street. His Service of Triumph will be held at 9:00am, February-22nd at the Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship Church, 6602 South Staples Street. Interment will be at 10:30am, February-24th at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020