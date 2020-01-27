|
William Lawson
William (Bill) Lawson 81, born on September 13, 1938, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Bill battled with Alzheimer's Disease for 9 years and a bleeding stomach ulcer that got the best of him.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Linda Mothersbaugh Lawson, sons Shannon Lawson, William (Billy) Lawson, Mathew Lawson, Andrew Vincent, daughters Tracie Morris, Gayelynn Martinez and grandchildren, Ashley Deckard (Eric), Shane Lawson (Claudia), Johnathan Lawson and Tradale Spiller.
Bill enjoyed bowling and roller skating in his younger years. He owned and operated Reliable Appliance for over 2 decades.
Bill will be cremated at Corpus Christi Funeral Home and there will be no service.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020