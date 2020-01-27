Resources
More Obituaries for William Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lawson Obituary
William Lawson

William (Bill) Lawson 81, born on September 13, 1938, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Bill battled with Alzheimer's Disease for 9 years and a bleeding stomach ulcer that got the best of him.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Linda Mothersbaugh Lawson, sons Shannon Lawson, William (Billy) Lawson, Mathew Lawson, Andrew Vincent, daughters Tracie Morris, Gayelynn Martinez and grandchildren, Ashley Deckard (Eric), Shane Lawson (Claudia), Johnathan Lawson and Tradale Spiller.

Bill enjoyed bowling and roller skating in his younger years. He owned and operated Reliable Appliance for over 2 decades.

Bill will be cremated at Corpus Christi Funeral Home and there will be no service.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -