William Marshall Magill
Kerrville - William Marshall Magill passed away in his home on April 15, 2019, after a lengthy, brave battle.
He was born on October 04, 1950 in El Paso to his parents, Cleveland and Rachel Magill.
Marshall graduated from Del Rio High School in 1969 and attended STSU in San Marcos. Marshall helped run the family business, Contractor Maintenance in Corpus Christi for years. During this time, he met and married Melda Gifford on November 14, 1981. They raised their three children, Mitchell Box, Meagan and Will in Corpus Christi until they moved to the Texas Hill Country in 1997. He worked at Mooney Aircraft and they moved on to the West Texas Oil Fields from there until he retired in 2016.
Marshall was a life long student of the Bible and strived to share his knowledge with everyone he met. He was a hard worker and very dedicated to his family and always said "Never Forget- Family is Everything".
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Magill; and step son, Mitchell Box.
Marshall is survived by his loving wife, Melda Magill; children, Meagan Magill and Will Magill; brother, Cleveland Magill; sisters, Madean Jones, Susan Lumley and Sandra Printz. Also, many relatives and friends, who loved him very much! He will be greatly missed!
Memorial service will be noon, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wright' Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright's Funeral Parlor.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 27, 2019