William "Buddy" Mullens
Katy - William "Buddy" Mullens was born on October 13, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Hyman Mullens and Billie Ruth Wiley Mullens. He grew up in Corpus Christi, where he first developed a lifetime love of saltwater fishing and hanging out on the beach. In 1980, Buddy graduated from Carroll High School, in Corpus Christi, where he was voted Most Popular Guy of his senior class. He quickly moved to Houston to live with his sister, Peggy, and start a summer job. Buddy was a very compassionate and caring funeral director in Katy, Texas, and helped thousands of Katy families he served over his 30 year career at Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy.
William "Buddy" Mullens passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a brief illness unrelated to Covid-19. He was 58 years of age.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sharon Mullens of Katy; son, Jordan Mullens and his fiance Lizz Calderon of Katy; daughter, Michelle Mullens of Katy; his beloved granddaughter, Parker Mullens; his sisters, Mary Ann Huffman and her husband Richard of San Antonio, Gail McCrary and her husband Bruce of Houston and Peggy Beene and her husband Andy of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Debbie Beadle and her husband Zack of Devine, Texas; and many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family member and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Tyler Mullens; his parents, Hyman Mullens and Billie Ruth Wiley Mullens; and a brother-in-law, Jimmie Jeansonne.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Katy's First Baptist Church, with Dr. Charles Wisdom, Rev. Coleman Philley, and Rev. Steve Littlefield officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.