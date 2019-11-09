|
|
William N. Habeeb
Corpus Christi - William N. Habeeb, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 31, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1932 in Corpus Christi, TX.
William proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War as a Corporal Sharpshooter. He continued his lifetime support as a proud Marine through his membership in Marine Corps League.
After Military service, William worked as a chemistry analyst for Reynolds Aluminum, Corpus Christi, TX. He then worked as lab tech in the nuclear division of Westinghouse Electric Co. in Blairsville, PA. He gained valuable experience by working on the atomic submarine, "Nautilus". On October 12, 1957 he married the love of his life, Patty Tyger Habeeb and had 4 beautiful children.
William furthered his career as a lab supervisor for Nuclear Materials & Equipment Corp. in Apollo PA. Moving on in his career, he relocated to Oklahoma City and was instrumental in the creation of the nuclear/plutonium lab for Kerr-McGee Oil Corporation.
Wanting to be closer to family, he returned to his hometown, Corpus Christi, Texas in 1966. Together, he and Patty created and opened Buxtons Jewelers in 1967. For the next 50 years, they graciously and professionally served the community of Corpus Christi by providing professional, quality service and exquisite jewelry. In so doing, they created many, many lasting friendships.
William was of great character, had a very kind heart and gentle spirit. He was creative, honest, generous and sincere. He loved his family deeply and touched many lives. He was grateful for all life had to offer. He will be so dearly missed.
William is preceded in death by his parents, sons, William Sidney Habeeb and Joseph Patrick Habeeb; brothers, Emil and John Habeeb; sister, Evelyn Habeeb Nooner. He is survived by his wife, Patty Tyger Habeeb, daughters, Cheryl Habeeb Burgess, Mary Beth Habeeb; grandchildren, Colleen Habeeb, James Habeeb, and Nicholas Burgess; great-grandchildren, Silas James and Seely James Cervantes, and Sydney Chamberlin Habeeb.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5300 S. Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, Coastal Bend Marine Corps League or the .
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019