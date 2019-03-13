|
|
William Newsom
Beeville, TX
William "Bill" Earl Newsom, 76, a lifelong resident of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Bill was born August 26, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas. He attended A.C. Jones High School and earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-64. He married the love of his life, Beth Wroten, in Beeville on June 9, 1973.
He was a Special Texas Ranger for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He also worked as an investigator with the 36th Judicial District. He had a lengthy law enforcement career with the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Police Depts., Bee County and Travis County Sheriff's Office and later retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2003. He was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church and often attended First Baptist Church with his family.
Bill had many achievements in life, one of which was acquiring his pilot's license. He had a long list of organizations that he participated in: Rodeo Cowboy Association, Bee County Historical Commission, Bayside Historical Society and many more. He enjoyed rodeo, politics, reading, hunting/fishing, Texas history, archeology and especially loved photography. He was a loving father and was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Baby Boy Newsom; his parents, A.E. "Slick" and Alice Evelyn Chesnut Newsom; and his father- and mother-in-law, Tommy and Mary Wroten.
He is survived by his loving family which includes his wife of 45 years, Beth Newsom of Beeville; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Newsom (Jeff Butler) of Beeville; a son, William Wroten Newsom (Stephanie) of Rockport; a sister, Nancy Newsom O'Neil (Tommy) of Beeville; sister-in-law, Judy Wroten Cline (Larry) of Beeville; nephews, Allan O'Neil (Michelle), Christopher Cline (Jillian) and Matthew Cline; and nieces, Keleigh Walters (Matt) and Kathleen O'Neil as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Beeville with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 4 o'clock that evening in the Stockdale Cemetery with Rev. Bill Stockton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Robert Ray, Steve Martin, James Blackburn, Walter Wright, John Harborth and Bruce Casteel.
The Coffee Group, USMC, Law Enforcement Officers and the RCA Cowboys will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Beeville Animal Shelter or a .
Special thanks to Exclusive Nursing Home Health & Hospice and Woodridge Nursing and Rehab for their care and service.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 13, 2019