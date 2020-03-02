Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Houston - William P. Granot March 14, 1929-February 25, 2020

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, William P. Granot, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away in his home at the age of 90. Bill was born on March 14, 1929 in the little town of Watonga, Oklahoma to George and Grace Granot. On January 30, 1951, he married Janet Rogers Lancaster and together they raised daughters Cindy and Pam. He received his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1953 and then served his country as a Captain in the Air Force during the Korean War. On return, he worked for Armco Steel, Peeco and Contech in Corpus Christi until he turned 80 in 2009.

Bill loved to work and provided a good life for his family. His favorite words were "How can I help you?" But his true passion in life blossomed with his love and dedication for his wife Janet and their 69 years of marriage. Soulmates, they shared their love and the perils of raising 2 girls while residing for 50 years in the Sparkling City by the Bay.

He is survived by his wife Janet, his daughter and husband, Cindy and Rami Segal, daughter Pam Karter and partner Ann Harris, granddaughter and husband Mica and Rodrigo Segal de la Garza, and grandson and fiance, Jonathan Segal and Tori Hlavaty. The family wishes to thank caregivers Migdalia "Marbi" Cisneros, Leona Thomas, Jackie Tyler and Zahera Andrew for their love and kind care.

A funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Angels in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, Texas 77023, on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 1pm. For cards, please send to Janet at 4504 Pine St., Bellaire, TX 77401. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or to Faith Lutheran 4600 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
