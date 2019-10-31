|
|
William Palmer (Bill) MacDonald
Corpus Christi - William Palmer (Bill) MacDonald, 89, passed away October 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. Born on August 26, 1930 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Anna & Murdick MacDonald. Bill was raised in Ecorse, MI but settled in Corpus Christi at the end of his naval career.
Bill graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1952 and served in the US Navy as a pilot from 1952-1972. Bill served his country well, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Following his naval service, Bill worked for the Corpus Christi Credit Union. It was during this time that he met and fell in love with Marilyn, who was working in the same building. The two would marry, celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary this year.
An avid duplicate bridge player, Bill obtained the rank of Sapphire Life Master through the American Contract Bridge League. He was a regular player at the South Texas and Rockport Bridge Clubs and could be seen at many tournaments over the years. Bill enjoyed mentoring new bridge players, helping them to perfect their game and achieve their own Life Master status. At one point, Bill and Marilyn became bridge directors aboard cruise ships and their adventures allowed them to circumnavigate the world.
Bill was known for his exuberant laugh and booming voice. He had a song for every occasion and could be heard whistling and singing throughout the day, introducing his "song of the day" each morning. Marilyn fondly characterized their life together as a musical comedy. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Murdick MacDonald, his mother, Anna Evelyn Wright, and his sisters, MaryAnn (Al) Wokas and Elaine (Don) Critchfield.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marilyn Barker, and his 5 children, David (Debbie) MacDonald, Dr. Carolyn MacDonald, Bill MacDonald, Paul MacDonald, and Diane (Dan) Skura, as well as his stepchildren, Dr. Terri (Jay) Stovall and Todd (Jennifer) Hill. In addition, Granddad is loved by his 15 grandchildren, Corey, Josh, Ben, Jocelyn, Marnie, Kelly, Palmer, Emma, Eli, Hannah, Ashley, Ryan, Jocelyn, Kendall, and Stephen, several great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Interment to be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019