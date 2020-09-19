1/1
William Paul Tower
William Paul Tower

William Paul Tower was born to Edward Benton & Alma Eliza (Ash) on January 26, 1942 in Alice, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Alma Tower.

William is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Tower of McQueeney, Texas; sons, William Benton Tower of McQueeney and Bryan Tower (Shay) of Leander; daughter, Sarah Tower (Tim Pounders) of Devine; grandchildren, Christian Tower of McQueeney, Matthew Tower of Dallas, Morgan Branson of Devine, Jensen Tower of Leander and Ari Tower of Leander; brothers, Mike Tower (Joyce) of Corpus Christi and Edward Tower (Mary) of Hillsboro and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was an avid golfer who never met a stranger. William was an athlete, a veteran, and a joker. He was an officer of the law and a nature lover.

Memorial Donations may be made to any Veteran's Organization or The American Heart Association.

A Private Memorial Service will be held.

