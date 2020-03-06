|
|
William Paul Wendland Jr.
Cedar Park - William (Bill) Paul Wendland, Jr., age 84, passed from this world on March 4, 2020, in Cedar Park, Texas, following a long illness.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Barbara Syma Wendland of Cedar Park, Texas; four children, Cheryl Hancock (Ricky) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Mark Wendland (Coco) of Portland, Texas; Kelli Berkowitz (Steve) of Montgomery, Texas; LeaAnn Wendland of Denham Springs, Louisiana; three step-children, Brian Bartos (Kathy) of Boerne, Texas; Brenda Threadgill (Mark) of Hallettsville, Texas; Beverly Bartos of Cedar Park, Texas; two sisters, Rosalie Roy of Portland, Texas; Marlou Wendland of Taft, Texas; brother Richard Wendland (Mary Helen) of Rockport, Texas; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and brothers & sisters-in-law.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Elsie Wendland; sister, Martha Wendland Owen; brother, Charles "David" Wendland; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Owen, Sr. and Jerry Roy; daughter, Christie Wendland; and five grandchildren; Michael Wendland, Justin and Jerod Threadgill, Lauren Bartos, and Daniel Pick.
Bill was born September 20, 1935 to William and Elsie Wendland in Corpus Christi, Texas. The oldest son, Bill, began his life-long love of farming as he and his siblings were raised on a farm between Gregory and Bayside.
In addition to his love of farming, Bill loved to hunt, fish, and most importantly spend time with his wife, Barbara, and their family. He will be missed, but forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Church service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church located at 1008 Austin St. Portland, TX 78374. Burial to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends are invited to share a meal at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Hall following the burial.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. Www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020