William Rylant, Jr.
Granite Shoals - 74, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away May 17, 2019 after battling health issues and a broken heart. Jack was born to William Jackson Rylant, Sr. and Rosa Bella (Rose) Patton in Virginia on November 16, 1944.
Jack spent his life in service to his country and his community. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, served in the Vietnam War and retired as a Texas State Park ranger and as a Texas State Peace Officer. He then went on to serve both Llano and Nueces counties as a Deputy Sheriff before retiring again. Not one to stay still too long, he also served as a volunteer EMT and fire fighter, retired as a cab driver and served as security for a minor league baseball team.
Jack always loved, and was happy to return to the Hill Country. Jack loved to play golf, watch football and spend time outdoors feeding and watching birds, and to eat banana pudding any chance he got.
Jack was predeceased by his wife, Linda Rylant, just a few months ago. He is also predeceased by his father and his mother, his brother Dennis Rylant and his great-grandson Billy. He is survived by his brother Arboth (Andrea) Rylant, sister Becky Rylant, son William Jackson (Monica) Rylant, III, daughter Sherri (Lee) Henderson, daughter Terri (Elmer) Jones, and Jonathan Garner. He leaves behind grandchildren Jessica Bowlin, Trey Henderson, Jennifer Sanders, Destiny Rylant, Cameron Henderson, Tara Jones, Marla Henderson, AJ Rylant, Rylee Rylant and Naomi Stewart, also 7 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Hali, Maddie, Jett, Treydan, Memphis and Skye and loads of nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Jack.
A Memorial Service at Calallen Baptist Church is pending as well as graveside service at the Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your local VFW.
Arrangements by Clements Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019