William Terrell McNair, Jr.
Corpus Christ - William Terrell McNair, Jr., a longtime Corpus Christi resident and Celanese Corporation executive, died November 2 in McLean, Va.
BIll was born April 17, 1925 in Eddy, Texas. As a boy, his family moved to a farm near Robstown, where he graduated from Robstown High School in 1942. Bill's college education at Rice University was interrupted while he served as an ensign in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific in World War II. Following the war, he returned to Texas, graduating with a chemical engineering degree from Rice University in 1948. He went to work for Celanese after graduation. At the time of his retirement in 1985, Bill was the company's Director of Manufacturing Development.
Bill married Joy Cardwell on June 14, 1947. They were married for more than 70 years until her death in 2018. Bill and Joy loved to golf, travel, and play bridge. Following retirement, Bill spent many hours gardening. He was a long-time member of St. John's Methodist Church and its Methodist Men's Club. Bill was a loyal volunteer at the church and for the Boy Scouts.
Bill was a loving and wise husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Mark (Lucy), of McLean, Va.; three grandchildren, Meghan Baxter (Kris) of Charlotte, N.C., Will McNair (Amber) of Columbus, Ohio and Grant Glenewinkel, of Ft. Lauderdale; and three great-grandchildren, Harper, Aria and Beau Baxter. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jessie Hayes McNair; his daughter, Leah McNair Glenewinkel, and his brothers Melvin and Winfred McNair.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 at St. John's Methodist Church in Corpus Christi. A private internment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019