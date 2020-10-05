1/1
William "Willie" Vaden
William "Willie" Vaden

Ingleside - We are deeply saddened to share the news that, former Ingleside, Mayor William "Willie" R. Vaden passed away on October 2, 2020, Willie was a well-known public figure in the Coastal Bend.

Willie was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, where he served from 1965-1969. He was a proud but humble man and played a crucial role in creating the Ingleside that we have today.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Kenner Vaden; son, Leslie "Hump" Vaden.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Betty Vaden; 5 brothers, 3 sister, 7 Grandchildren, numerous Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Tx.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend Family Worship 520 S. Saunders in Aransas Pass, Tx.

Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to

Charlie Marshall Funeral Home

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Tx. 78336 / 361-758-3221




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend Family Worship
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
