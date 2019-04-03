|
Willie Belle Buck
Portland - Willie Belle Buck, 98, passed away on March 30, 2019, in Corpus Christi, TX.
Willie was born in Tanglewood, TX to Ernest and Ora (Kelly) Moreland in 1920. She married Eugene Buck in 1941 in Manito, IL.
She has been a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Manito, IL since 1941. Eugene and Willie Belle ran the Standard Oil Agency in Manito, IL for twenty-two years.
Willie Belle was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carol; one son, Kenneth in 1995 and her husband, Eugene in 2004; three sisters, Zella Weiss Proehl, Ernestine Watts, and Tommy Opel Moreland.
She is survived by three sons, Billy (Phyllis), Edwin (Teresa) and Ernest (Fran); seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Inurnment [Burial of Ashes] and Celebration of Life will take place on Labor Day weekend (time and date to be announced) in Manito, IL.
Burial will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito, IL
In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions may be mailed to her church at Community United Methodist Church, 109 S. Washington St, Manito, IL 61546.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
And
Mass Hurley Funeral Home
P.O. Box 442
Manito, IL 61546
309-968-6157
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 3, 2019