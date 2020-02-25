|
|
Willie Charles Satterwhite
Corpus Christi - Willie Charles Satterwhite,78, of Corpus Christi fell asleep in death on February 16, 2020. While serving in the Air Force overseas, he fell in "love at first sight" with Lorna and eventually made his way back to Texas to raise a family. He worked very hard at various jobs to support his wife and 3 kids, eventually retiring from Alcoa in 1999.
For over 45 years, Willie found strength and purpose through his relationship with Jehovah God. This led to many joys, foremost of which was teaching all he knew about Jehovah's promises for humankind. Loving. Kind. Patient. Generous - qualities he will be remembered for. While Willie's fashion sense and eating habits reflected his sense of humor, he also enjoyed a good golf game, fishing for the "one that got away", gadgetry and big hugs from the little ones. Despite many battles with several illnesses, he led a very active and fulfilling life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Ora Mae Satterwhite, his loving wife of 33 years Lorna and his baby girl Michele. Many fond memories will be cherished by his sister Sharon Stewart, best brother-in-law Winston "Joe" (Norma) Francis, son Courtney (Linda) Satterwhite, daughter Adele Satterwhite, grandchildren Nikki, Keara & Willow, his extraordinary extended relatives the Winklers and his dear spiritual family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 6pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 6050 Leopard.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020